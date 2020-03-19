LETTER: Planned Parenthood protesters praying

Local volunteers with the Forty Days for Life organization are gathering outside Planned Parenthood during Lent. These courageous prayer warriors gather there to fast and peacefully pray to God in reparation for the sin of abortion. They are gathering to ask God to change hearts and minds and to end the scourge of abortion.

Jesus told us in the gospel of Mark 11:23 that prayer will move mountains if we believe in God.

The power of prayer frightens some people. That's why they write letters to the editor in defense of Planned Parenthood. The prayer warriors' strong conviction is unsettling to them.

Dick Zaker, writing in his letter of Feb. 26, stated that "abortion will be the stated focus of whoever shows up to demonize the clinic..." Demonize? No Mr. Zaker prayer sanctifies; it does not demonize.

Planned Parenthood has demonized itself by annually murdering (surgically) over 300,000 unborn babies. Add to that chemical abortions, some of which are done at the Decatur facility.

Monica Seigfreid, Assumption

