LETTER: Planned Parenthood services are vital

The reason I ask is because Planned Parenthood provides healthcare by the way of routine physicals, blood work and immunizations, as well as cancer screenings, birth control, prenatal visits, smoking cessation, HIV screenings and services, STD clinics, pregnancy tests and prenatal well checks, as well as many other services. These are all done on a sliding scale basis. Therefore those with no insurance, and limited incomes can see a healthcare professional without the worry of the cost.

For those who are concerned about the rate of abortions in this country, well, Planned Parenthood prevents abortions. For those who are trying to prevent pregnancies, they give out many types of birth control to both men and women. They also do age appropriate sex education to inform tweens and teens as to how to prevent pregnancy, as well as STDs. And for women who are pregnant, they have services to make sure that the pregnancy is a healthy one. In fact, studies have found that it is access to birth control that has decreased the rate of abortions, rather than restricting abortions.