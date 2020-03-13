LETTER: Planned Parenthood under attack

Currently an important institution providing health care for women is under attack across the nation and even here, in Decatur. Groups opposed to a woman’s right to make her own health decisions are determined to strangle that option from the ground up. They do not care that most of Planned Parenthood’s services provide affordable options for regular check-ups that allow women to get ahead of gynecological health problems, screenings for breast and genital cancers, and ensuring a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Planned Parenthood deals with human life as it is in the 21st century. It recognizes the challenges faced by those trying to understand their own sexuality, providing services in a friendly manner.

There are a host of good things our local Planned Parenthood clinic does every day without fanfare as it goes about the business of quietly and effectively serving at-risk communities among us.

I am proud to count myself as a long-time supporter of this organization and especially its local efforts over the past 50-plus years. It is a positive good for this community and, more importantly, its people.

Bob Sampson, Decatur

