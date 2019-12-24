LETTER: Plant, donate a tree for society

Kudos to city councilman Bill Faber who is urging the council to do more than is now budgeted to replace the 1,000 diseased trees destined for removal.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide, remove and store carbon while releasing oxygen back into the air. In one year an acre of mature trees absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles. In addition to combating climate change, trees clean the air, cool the streets and the city, conserve energy, save water and increase atmospheric moisture, provide beauty and link generations.

While we look to our leaders for solutions, I think this is an area we can also take personal action. What if those who can, plant a tree on their property in the next year? Or donate a chosen tree to a public place in honor of or to memorialize a loved one? The park district does a good job of replacing trees but many are lost each year and our beautiful parks afford many restful, reflective sites.