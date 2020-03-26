LETTER: Please observe governor's order

I implore the citizens of Decatur to follow Governor Pritzker's executive order in response to COVID-19 issued March 20. Our family and many others are doing so not just to protect our own health and welfare, but that of others.

Today out on an essential activity we witnessed concerning violations: Lack of social distancing, a playground packed with children and adults, and excessive traffic on the roads. Is anyone sheltering in?

Parents: Please monitor your high school students gathering in groups unsupervised, ignoring social distancing and stop visiting playgrounds which are all ordered to be closed. Millikin University: Your remaining students hanging out in Fairview Park require your direction and some real-life education. Ladies jogging next to each other on the bike path: Please think twice about how exercise and friendship can be accomplished within the confines of social-distancing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To our amazing law enforcement including DPD, Macon County Sheriff and Park District Police: Please help us enforce the order. Our community has two hospitals with first responders and medical staff putting their lives on the line for us. We don't have room for everyone to end up there.