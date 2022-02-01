LETTER: Pleased with amendment to law

Illinois optometrists strive to incorporate the latest technology in our practices for our patients in a safe environment while seeking to increase access to timely care. However, rapid changes accelerated by the pandemic began to raise concerns over patient safety. The Illinois Optometric Association moved to address concerns about patients when offering care through telemedicine by introducing legislation.

On behalf of our members and their patients, we wish to express our appreciation to chief sponsors of Senate Bill 567, Senator Ram Villivalam and Representative Ann Moeller for their unwavering support. Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill into law in July.

We are very pleased that effective in 2022, the new law amends the Optometric Practice Act. The legislation requires an optometrist using telehealth to meet the existing standards of care that are applicable for optometric services provided in an office setting, protects the doctor-patient relationship, complies with state licensure, and maintains patient safety.

It requires an optometrist treating a patient through telehealth to perform a minimum eye exam as required by the current admin rules when prescribing glasses or contact lenses.

We are honored to provide services to our patients in Illinois, and we look forward to meeting the highest standards while working in the safest environment possible.

Timothy Cundiff

President and Chair

Illinois Optometric Association

