LETTER: Polarizing politics is wrong

Polarization in the political arena is wrong and seriously wrong. Ranting and raving has been going on too long around here.

Office-holders in Illinois and in Washington are elected as candidates from one party or the other. That does not mean that when elected party should be blindly followed no matter the consequences.

Once elected office holders are there for all the people. Issues are complicated. Office holders are there to listen to and study all the issues, to citizens, needs of education and needs and wants of business, management and employees, needs of business and its interacting with clean air and water, the sick, sore, lame, disabled, hundreds of other examples and of course right this very moment now to sow seeds of interaction and cooperation and nourish them to flower into diverse race beauty free of weeds.

The effect of each and every issue upon our state and our nation for both immediacy of the short term as well as for the long tern makes proper decision-making incredibly complicated.

There is nothing wrong and everything correct for decisions sometimes to slant one way or the other to do right, but decisions always one way or the other make up matter for deep burial in the polar ice cap.

John F. Dunn, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0