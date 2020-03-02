LETTER: Political grab and jab unproductive
LETTER: Political grab and jab unproductive

LettersEditor

Boxing fans hate the sport’s “jab and grab” move (throwing a jab, then grabbing the opponent to stifle a response) because it fosters testiness and frustration among counterpunchers, referees, and paying fans.

Jab and grab has emerged as a political tactic too thanks to the last two Democratic Presidential debates. I mean that figuratively, but you might say that the gloves have been coming off early.

With contestant-thinning primaries ahead, the next battle royal could be less crowded, and dare I say, more civil. Until then prepare for candidates straining to inject their best “You’re no Jack Kennedy” level sound bite line into the fray no matter how over-rehearsed it sounds.

Elizabeth Warren’s attack on Michael Bloomberg was political jab and grab at its best (or worst) when she suggested that he told a pregnant employee to “kill it”. Before Bloomberg could respond, the message (jab) had been delivered, the audience reacted, and Bloomberg’s denial was lost in a flurry of arm waving, “Call on me, teacher!”-type cries from other candidates, (grab) and pleas for order from exasperated moderators.

It’s too bad that these free-for-alls disguised as debates diminish what are likely otherwise decent people, but this year’s crop isn’t the first.

Walter Mondale, Jerry Ford, Jimmy Carter, both Bush presidents, and one-time almost-candidate General Colin Powell never sounded at ease with shouting and arm waving. Maybe that’s why some of them lost. That says something about them.

I wonder what it says about us.

Jim Newton, Itasca 

