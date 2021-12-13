LETTER: Political Terrorism Blackout

Central Illinois media, including print, television and internet is doing a disservice to Illinois voters by refusing to hold political terrorists accountable for destroying confidence in government institutions. There is no better example than local media controlling the narrative at Davis’ forum at Richland earlier this year to avoid any real accountability from Davis. Refusing to call out Davis and other Republican extremists for their efforts supporting Trump, the big lie, and the insurrection attempts on Jan 6th.

Bost, Darren Bailey, Mary Miller, cohort of Marjorie Taylor Green, and Chris Miller who aired a tirade against all democrats while supporting Trump’s Jan 6th rally. His truck was parked at the Capitol with an Oathkeepers sticker on the bumper. Throw in Brad Halbrook and our version of Yosemite Sam, Dan Caulkins who aligned themselves with the extremist.

In the Dec. 1st herald and Review, former congressman Shimkus said Davis was a trusted leader of rebuilding roads and Bridges. Davis voted against the recent infrastructure bill but supported a million dollar non-refundable loan to his family’s McDonalds franchises he has investments in. Davis said he looks forward to retaking control of the house, firing Nancy Pelosi and holding Biden accountable for massive failures. Pelosi has shown real leadership, passed infrastructure, led the effort to impeach Trump twice, and passed numerous bills benefitting working Americans. She never tried to overthrow our government, suppress voting rights, never told thousands of lies, drew alliances with extremist organizations, and trashed foreign allies. Pelosi never sucked up to Putin, took his word over US Intelligence agencies, or called for violence at public events. What a scoundrel! Get real Davis and get off your knees!

Local media has an obligation to expose Republican Terrorist’s efforts to undermine future elections and destroy democracy.

Mike Griffin-Decatur

