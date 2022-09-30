LETTER: Political terrorism was successful

Here’s a little of what you need to know from the documentary “Lies, Politics and Democracy,” available at pbs.org/frontline.

• During the attack on the Capitol, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy had a screaming, expletive-filled, yelling phone call with Trump. McCarthy says, “You’ve got to speak out.” And Trump says, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are just more concerned about the election than you are.” In other words, he is siding with the mob over his own Republican ally.

Many Republicans were horrified by Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6. The thing that really solidified it for a lot of the people who had been the president’s supporters was the fact that he did nothing to stop the riot while it was ongoing.

• The second impeachment was somewhat like the first impeachment. The revulsion over what happened on Jan. 6 and Trump’s role in that struck people as so beyond the pale that again, something had to be done to hold him accountable.

But at the vote, Kevin McCarthy was among 197 House Republicans still not willing to take action against Trump.

A lot of them didn’t do it because they were afraid for their own physical well-being. They were getting death threats. Their family was being threatened. To me, this is the essence of authoritarianism. It’s actually being intimidated into voting a certain way, not by any debate, not by any political calculation, but by the threat of physical intimidation.

You know, I had a member of Congress say to me, “These people were willing to come after us inside the United States Capitol building. What are they going to do to me when I’m at home with my wife and kids?”

If Jan. 6 was political terrorism, I think you have to say that it worked.

Ron Adams, Decatur