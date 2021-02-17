LETTER: Politicians must be held accountable

The events of Jan 6, the deaths of six Americans, injuries of hundreds, mostly Capitol Police, the hunting down of lawmakers, including Pence, and the attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government was legalized on Feb. 13. Legal for the Trumplican Party but not Democrats or real Americans.

This event would have never happened if the House and Senate would have done their job in the first impeachment trial and most certainly the second. It is easy to hide from voters behind phony constitutional arguments, to say you didn’t see what we all saw, to lie to and deceive fellow Americans. It’s safe to violate your oath of office, betray your country and spit on the sacrifice of those who fought and died for our freedom.

It’s shocking to see the few real Republicans with the courage and integrity to stand up for America attacked by state parties. Equally disturbing, how far down chain this brand of fascism goes. Illinois’ elected cowards Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and Mary Miller all voted to legalize insurrection, murder, mob rule, and overthrowing a democratic election.

It extends to the state party as well. In a blistering video from the mob in Washington, Chris Miller, Illinois state representative and husband of Mary Miller, attacked Democrats mercilessly in a name-calling tirade.