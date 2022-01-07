LETTER: Poor decisions about Decatur dispensary

I’d like to commend the Decatur City Council for a couple of outstanding actions. First to deny the citizens of our community the access to a cannabis dispensary is just absolutely wonderful. Making those who decide to frequent such places to have to drive 40 or 50 miles to other dispensaries is brilliant. Plus why would we want the city or county to benefit from the tax dollars from said dispensaries is another phenomenal decision.
Second your recent decision to increase the property tax levy is another great move. I mean after all it’s better to force people to pay more taxes than to allow them to go someplace at their discretion and pay the tax for a service. Such as a cannabis dispensary.
I just hope Buffet lives forever.
Bob White, Decatur