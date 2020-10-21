LETTER: Positive experience with Wagoner

I'm writing in support of Tammy Wagoner for Macon County state's attorney. I got to know Tammy as a member of the team that prosecuted and obtained a conviction of Greg Houser for the murder of Sheryl Fehr Houser nearly 27 years after her death. Yes, I am Sheryl's sister and I will be forever grateful to the Piatt County State's Attorney and her team (including Assistant State's Attorney, Tammy Wagoner) for finally obtaining Justice for Sheryl.

The experience allowed me to interact and see first-hand Tammy's passion and respect for the law. Tammy's experience is also unmatched. She started her career as a lawyer in the State's Attorney's office and has worked everything from traffic cases to first degree murder cases and felony drug and weapons offenses. In addition to prosecuting cases, Tammy has also been a legal instructor for the Macon County Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers. Tammy's passion for the law and experience prosecuting, along with her natural desire to lead and teach makes her the perfect candidate for Macon County State's Attorney.