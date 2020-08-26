LETTER: Postal employees up to the task

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am amazed at the falsehoods told by media and politicians about the U.S. Postal Service. I have no doubt post offices across the country are able to handle the surge of election mail. Many in the media simply are not telling the truth. Most politicians choose to act like your taxes pay the salary of postal employees. This is not true.

The Post Office Department became the U.S. Postal Service by the 1971 Postal Reorganization Act. This set the USPS off on its own to become financially sound. This was accomplished and it received its last operation subsidy from the government in 1982. Congress authorized appropriations only for free matter for the blind and reduced franking privileges for politicians. The USPS receives no money from your taxes.

USPS is a self-supporting government enterprise! It is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation; 160 million residences, businesses and PO boxes. They deliver more than 472 million pieces of mail every day and rely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund operations. In 2019, they serviced 141,900 blue collections boxes, 35.8 million address changes, 6.6 million passport applications and handled 48% of the world's mail.