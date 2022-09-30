LETTER: Pot calling the kettle black

A recent column by Jonathan Bernstein titled “Mainstream GOP still pretty extreme” (Sept. 28) brought to my mind an old phrase “the pot calling the kettle black.”

Democrats' positions on immigration, policing, prosecuting criminals and abortion to birth are not extreme? That aside, his major argument for extremism centers around the “archaic and loophole-filled" (his words) electoral college chronicled in the U.S. Constitution. The House has passed a bill that reforms the college in a partisan vote. The Senate is working on its own version. Bernstein claims the GOP is extreme in opposing the House version and opines that passage is required to “defend against a future coup.”

While I admit I am unfamiliar with both the house and Senate bills, I am concerned about any electoral college reform. To clarify, it is my understanding that our founders were concerned that states being newly formed may not have appropriate procedures in place for fair voting, so they put a provision in the constitution for the U.S. Congress to reject and yes, overturn, a state’s electoral votes.

Sounds archaic but wait a minute. Didn’t a city recently allow non-citizens to vote in its elections? In today’s woke environment, isn’t it plausible that an entire state does the same? Or, as we saw in the 2020 election, states violate their own constitutional procedures? Those are reasons enough to leave the college alone.

Bernstein further posits that GOP Congress members are merely opposing such reform because Liz Cheney is for it. Isn’t that exactly how the Democrats have been governing against Trump’s achievements?

I found his entire case against Republican extremists to be laughably mirror image.

Alan Moor, Forsyth