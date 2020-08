× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm not too sure what our street maintenance crews work on or even if we have any.

The potholes are turning into to canyons and officials are only worried about us wearing a mask.

I live on a so-called residential street but every other vehicle is a delivery truck or a 18-wheeler. Calling the cops is a waste of time too.

Our mayor is keeping us safe though.

Alfred Gardner, Decatur

