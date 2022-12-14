LETTER: Pray for national repentance

Via overly exploited media hyperbole, "existential threat" has lost its fear and trembling as propaganda to scare stuffing out of the public. Most recently, powers that be used "existential threat" to push yet another round of COVID boosters, even targeting innocent children.

Never mind that as of April 22, 2022, the majority (6 of 10) persons dying of COVID were previously vaccinated and boosted. This, of course, speaks volumes that health care professionals attempt to hide from public scrutiny. This blatant medical malpractice even as other corrupt federal bureaucrats and internet authorities tried to hide incriminating content in Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" until after 2020's presidential election.

Indeed, sometimes almighty God's imposed justice for unrepentant national sin is societal destruction. Is America deservedly experiencing this righteous judgement?

Fool me once, shame on you: fool me twice, shame on me. Not surprisingly, Americans are wising up to this COVID-inspired litany of medical felonies, including alleged immense financial profiteering by Dr. Fauci and others, some of whom solemnly took the Hippocratic Oath.

The obviously justifiable overwhelming public response to these revelations, "Thanks, but no thanks," to yet another round of COVID booster injections.

As I've warned before in letters to the editor, America is under blatant demonic attack as evidenced daily on television, in our internet social media and even in our once-cherished public schools, where woke America-hating social/cultural and gender/sexual indoctrination/perversions replace traditional education.

And need I mention that too many church ministers are approving of these ever-increasing demonic influences as evidenced by gay pride flags draping on church altars, lest these preachers offend Lucifer and/or their tithing parishioners. Alas, has pagan lust for money and power become woke America's replacement gospel? Please pray for national repentance..

Don Carmichael, Decatur