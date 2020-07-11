LETTER: Pray with and for your children
0 comments

LETTER: Pray with and for your children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Here's a common sense humane method that will produce much needed true and lasting "social justice": Dad, be there daily for your children to love, guide and protect them; Mom, encourage your children to do their best at home and in school. Mom and Dad, pray with and for your children while instructing them in the way of our Lord.

Of course this takes hard work, but God will bless your steadfast commitment to your children while Providentially providing authentic social justice in America.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

0 comments
6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appoint actual transit drivers
Letters

Appoint actual transit drivers

Ryan Whitehouse will be put forward as the new Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees at the Bloomington City Council's July 13 meeting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News