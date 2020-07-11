LETTER: Pray with and for your children

Here's a common sense humane method that will produce much needed true and lasting "social justice": Dad, be there daily for your children to love, guide and protect them; Mom, encourage your children to do their best at home and in school. Mom and Dad, pray with and for your children while instructing them in the way of our Lord.
Of course this takes hard work, but God will bless your steadfast commitment to your children while Providentially providing authentic social justice in America.
Don Carmichael, Decatur
