LETTER: President Trump must be held accountable

Just before Thanksgiving, a group of veterans gathered in Decatur to tell Congressman Rodney Davis he’s “not doing the right thing” when it comes to impeachment.

I served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 4th Class Chaplin's Assistant for two years and I live right here in Illinois’ 13th. While I was drafted, I still felt It was my duty to serve our country and the ideals we strive for every day. I took an oath, just like Congressman Davis, to protect and defend the Constitution and its values against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

That oath doesn’t expire. The same call to serve that compelled me to take my oath the first time is the same call that requires me to act now. President Trump is endangering the very democracy we swore to defend. I am speaking out because I believe it is still our duty to defend our democracy and the values to which we aspire: liberty and justice for all.