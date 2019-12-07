LETTER: President Trump must be held accountable

Just before Thanksgiving, a group of veterans gathered in Decatur to tell Congressman Rodney Davis he’s “not doing the right thing” when it comes to impeachment.
I served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 4th Class Chaplin's Assistant for two years and I live right here in Illinois’ 13th. While I was drafted, I still felt It was my duty to serve our country and the ideals we strive for every day. I took an oath, just like Congressman Davis, to protect and defend the Constitution and its values against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
That oath doesn’t expire. The same call to serve that compelled me to take my oath the first time is the same call that requires me to act now. President Trump is endangering the very democracy we swore to defend. I am speaking out because I believe it is still our duty to defend our democracy and the values to which we aspire: liberty and justice for all.
Justice for all means no one is above the law, especially the president. If we are going to be a nation of laws, we have to enforce that law, no matter who breaks it. Soliciting political help from a foreign country by trying to bribe an ally at war with Russia with vital security assistance that had already been appropriated by Congress is a national security risk, an abuse of the office of the presidency, and betrays our allies not only in Ukraine, but around the world.
To me, sitting idly by while the president claims under Article 2 of the Constitution that he can do "anything" he wants, flagrantly violates the Constitution. Congressman Davis needs to hold this president accountable for what he’s done to our democracy and the rule of law in America.
Walt Wessel, Decatur