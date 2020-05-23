LETTER: Pritzker actions will drive people away

The present governor is trying to bankrupt the small businessman with his mandates, making up rules as he goes. He shipped his family away from Illinois so they do not have to comply with his rules, other high profile political friends have chosen not to comply with the rules and regulations! Illinois residents are questioning his authority, since he is no dictator. These actions will drive more people from the state.
Dennis G. Mahorney, Decatur
