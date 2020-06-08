LETTER: Pritzker cares about power, not people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope everyone voting for Pritzker is happy. His dishonesty showed when he didn't pay his property taxes on his mansion until he was caught.

When he was elected the first thing he did was raise fees and taxes on everything he could except alcohol. Some of the vehicle registrations were almost doubled. Last week he doubled the gas tax again.

The pandemic hits. He locks down the state. You couldn't have elective surgery including cancer, but a new abortion clinic opened in Waukegan. He is concerned about virus deaths but not about the million deaths from abortions yearly.

You could buy weed or alcohol but not seeds or plants to garden. Your dog could be groomed but you couldn't get a haircut. You could buy groceries, flooring and lumber but not clothes for your family or attend church. When asked why his wife went to Florida he dismissed the subject. He put himself and his family above the rest of us. Illinois contractors going to Wisconsin to work on one of his mansions. He is the laughing stock of national news networks, some calling him stupid.

He pushed to do millions of virus tests. On the Internet you will find he owns the Path Group (The Pritzker Group) that make the testing kits. People are suffering but he is still lining his pockets. What about conflict of interest?