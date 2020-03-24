LETTER: Pritzker decision is bad policy

I’m writing in response to the Herald & Review’s “thumbs up” for Gov. Pritzker (March 20). Pritzker’s tenure has included several fine achievements, but his response to the coronavirus is not among them.

It makes good sense to cancel sports and entertainment events where thousands gather in confined areas. And keeping our older citizens and other at-risk individuals out of harm’s way as much as possible also makes sense.

But the governor is trying to keep every single Illinoisan as physically safe as possible. And as heartless as it sounds, that is bad public policy. Because good public policy balances safety and freedom.

For example, we want freedom of movement but don’t want 120 MPH highway speed limits. That’s too much freedom and not enough safety. Conversely, 20 MPH highway speed limits would be unacceptable even though they would certainly save thousands of lives per year if obeyed.