LETTER: Pritzker decision is bad policy

I’m writing in response to the Herald & Review’s “thumbs up” for Gov. Pritzker (March 20). Pritzker’s tenure has included several fine achievements, but his response to the coronavirus is not among them.
It makes good sense to cancel sports and entertainment events where thousands gather in confined areas. And keeping our older citizens and other at-risk individuals out of harm’s way as much as possible also makes sense.
But the governor is trying to keep every single Illinoisan as physically safe as possible. And as heartless as it sounds, that is bad public policy. Because good public policy balances safety and freedom.
For example, we want freedom of movement but don’t want 120 MPH highway speed limits. That’s too much freedom and not enough safety. Conversely, 20 MPH highway speed limits would be unacceptable even though they would certainly save thousands of lives per year if obeyed.
Speaking of safety, it’s been said again and again that the U.S. should be terrified of becoming Italy. Well, in Italy, about 1 in 1,000 citizens have tested positive. That’s all. Now, 1 in 11 Italians who’ve contracted it have died, which is indeed frightening. But that 1 in 11 ratio in Italy is a global outlier (and partly due to their entrenched public healthcare corruption). There are many dramatic counterexamples. In Pakistan and Malaysia the coronavirus is fatal for 1 in 130 infections. For Germany, Australia, Ireland, and Austria it’s 1 in 220-260. In Thailand, Iceland, Chile, and Finland it’s roughly 1 in 600.
Every life is infinitely valuable. Every life lost to the coronavirus is a terrible thing. But Governor Pritzker’s policies are social and economic decapitation. Like reacting to a tragic 12-car pileup by putting a 20 MPH speed limit on all highways. Bad, panicky public policy.
Robert Reed, Decatur
