LETTER: Pritzker is breaking amendments

I learned that the governor does not legally have right to imprison the state of Illinois. He is saying that it is for our welfare. You do not break our First Amendment rights. How many other amendments will you break in the name of our safety?

A lockdown means for everyone. No trips to Florida or haircuts. Everyone is saying that it only takes one person to spread, maybe that one could have been them. The governor is ruining our state for a bailout from the government

In Macon County, we have had 12 deaths all centered around Fair Haven. Do we close the county down? Attack where the problem lies.

Yes, the county has had positive cases of the virus but at no time in history has this testing been done. Also, every time some dies they check for the virus but not because they had many more issues that made them weak for the virus to attack and attribute to their deaths.

Flu viruses (even the least aggressive) cause deaths. Do we shut down our country because of them?

Betty Cordes, Maroa

