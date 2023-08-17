Pay attention people. Our governor J.B. Pritzker and his AG have been trying for years to undo our Second Amendment rights. Now they are attacking our First Amendment rights.

If you look at any autocratic nation they first took away peoples' guns and then their free speech. After that there was not any other freedoms that could stand.

The government should serve the people, not the other way around. You may not care about the Second Amendment, maybe not very much about the First Amendment, but when they come for the amendments you do care about, how will you protest once free speech is abolished?