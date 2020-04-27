LETTER: Pritzker's real motive is money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's sad that you do not see Gov. Pritzker's real motive (money). He wants to be the last state open so he can get more federal money. (That's not going to happen.)

It's too bad that the Decatur Herald has decided to support this. He's on all the TV shows smiling and he expects nothing from the federal government, except money.

He is also massaging statistics to keep our state closed, along with your help I might add. Here's a headline from your paper "Highest single day of new coronavirus testing." On that same day, testing went from 9,000/day to 16,000/day . Gee, I wonder why there were more positive cases, can you? Obviously you cannot. Go figure.

Well, J.B. proudly announces that he will not consider opening the state until cases start going down. What a moron, and thanks for helping him.

Amid all this you support a governor who will not lead, but follow N.Y. Too bad you won't take a stand and lead, we are a community built around farming and yet you support the continued shutdown of the entire state.

You should be ashamed, Illinois rural communities need to stand up for what's right, and shutting down and keeping down the whole state is not right.

Greg Jackson, Forsyth

