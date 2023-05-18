I appreciate Linda Hutton's response to my cat letter and suggesting to get a pet-repellent spray.
However, why should I have to pay to get that when I am not the one at fault? The leash law says dogs and cats, so why not tether the cat, if it likes being outside, instead of letting it run the neighborhood and probably making more kittens.
I would understand if it was a wild animal, like a fox, but if people would just do as they are suppose to, we wouldn't have these issues.
Gail Morris, Decatur