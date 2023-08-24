"Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa??" When Grover Cleveland ran for his first term as President in 1884 he often heard the chant from his opponents. They enjoyed taunting him with this political phrase after they discovered he had an illegitimate child.

After Cleveland admitted he was the father of this child and proved he was providing financial support for his child, he went on to win his first term as President. The voters seemed to admire him for his honesty. He was elected to a second term in 1892.

Unfortunately, President Biden has been reluctant until recently to admit he has a seventh grandchild, Navy Roberts. She was born in 2018, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, a former dancer in a strip club in Washington.

As a grandfather of five, I have a real problem with someone like Joe Biden who has finally admitted he has an illegitimate grandchild. Maybe Trump’s supporters should use a similar chant, “Ma, Ma, where’s my grandpa?”

During Biden’s first Christmas in the White House, they only displayed six stockings, omitting the seventh for Navy in Arkansas. She isn’t even allowed to use the Biden name.

Biden’s advanced age (80) and the granddaughter issues are two problems I will have to deal with before I vote for Biden in 2024. If Joe is elected he will be in his late 80s before her finishes his second term.

However, if the choice is between Joe and Donald in 2024, I’ll hold my nose and vote for Joe. At least “Sleepy Joe” has not been convicted of sexual assault and indicted for trying to overthrow an election, obstruction of justice, and refusing to return government documents. Furthermore, Joe didn’t sleep with Stormy Daniels, the porn star.

Robert Pickett, Decatur