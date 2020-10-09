LETTER: Problems abound, be sure to vote

Some points to ponder……
• Common sense, objectivity, civility and respect for others have become vague apparitions.
• There is a difference between opinion and fact. Opinions formed by incomplete facts are of limited value.
• Irresponsible rhetoric often foments negative consequences.
• Social media has become a “quick reference source” for like-minded opinions -- not researched facts.
• Depending on the topic, the news media often loses nearly all credibility through its increasing absence of objective reporting via its expressed opinions, innuendo, distortion, and/or outright omission of all the facts it is professionally obligated to report.
• News reports citing an alleged “anonymous source” usually have no credibility, and are frequently designed to fool the public.
• Freedom of speech is a right granted to all of us -- not just to those of a certain opinion. It also includes the right to peacefully assemble and express viewpoints regardless of opinion -- but does not include the right to commit unlawful actions.
• The initial beneficial mission of some socially-focused organizations has been hijacked by “bad actors” with alternate agendas.
• There is a concerted effort by some to erode our faith, founding principles, democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law.
• There is a growing lack of intellectual curiosity on historical facts regarding past momentous world and national events. Rewriting history or ignoring its consequences lays the groundwork for history repeating itself.
• Defunding and/or handicapping law enforcement is beyond foolish, and jeopardizes those community segments that need support the most. Thorough vetting, training and accountability are essential for all professions.
• For decades, political elites have snobbishly assumed that “citizens are stupid”. Their primary concern is retaining power -- not the interests of those citizens.
• Exercise your right to vote -- and let’s pray the election results are legitimate.
Kathi L. McClugage, Decatur
