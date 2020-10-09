LETTER: Problems abound, be sure to vote

Some points to ponder……

• Common sense, objectivity, civility and respect for others have become vague apparitions.

• There is a difference between opinion and fact. Opinions formed by incomplete facts are of limited value.

• Irresponsible rhetoric often foments negative consequences.

• Social media has become a “quick reference source” for like-minded opinions -- not researched facts.

• Depending on the topic, the news media often loses nearly all credibility through its increasing absence of objective reporting via its expressed opinions, innuendo, distortion, and/or outright omission of all the facts it is professionally obligated to report.

• News reports citing an alleged “anonymous source” usually have no credibility, and are frequently designed to fool the public.

• Freedom of speech is a right granted to all of us -- not just to those of a certain opinion. It also includes the right to peacefully assemble and express viewpoints regardless of opinion -- but does not include the right to commit unlawful actions.