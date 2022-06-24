LETTER: Problems are not Putin’s fault

Everyone would agree that America is facing some serious problems. But why? Well, there is a very sinister man behind these problems. It is Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president.
- He shut down the Keystone Pipeline and drilling on government land. This has resulted in $5 a gallon gas.
- He has encouraged millions of illegals from over 140 countries to invade our Southern Border. The result has been many drugs, including fentanyl with over 100,000 deaths in one year.
- His policies have resulted in the highest inflation in over 40 years.
- He has attacked guns for allowing criminals to use them to kill innocent children and adults.
- He has accused patriotic Americans of being raciest, white supremacist and extremist.
- He is responsible for baby formula shortage.
- He refused to personally condemn the man who tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and protesters in front of the Justices’ homes.
Putin is responsible for all of these and many more problems, like the crime surge in our major cities. It is Putin’s fault. On, no, wait a minute --all these problems are not Putin’s fault, they are Joe Biden’s fault.
No joke, folks.
Gerald Thompson, Decatur