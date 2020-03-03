LETTER: Progress is good for all

Message from a DeWitt County rural resident:

I am a member of the DeWitt County rural community. I have seen many changes in my lifetime. When I was a child, there were telephone and power poles and wires along the roads. Farms had fences, farm buildings, and animals. Over time most of these have disappeared.

Electricity was becoming a very important commodity. Large four-legged towers began to show up across fields. One row wasn’t enough, so a second row was built. Large construction equipment appeared. When they were finished, the fields began to heal.

Oil pipelines became the next disruption. Large 24" metal pipes were hauled in, deep trenches were dug, culverts were put in ditches, and bridges were built. When they were finished, cut tile lines and abused roads were repaired, compacted ground recovered and the fields began to heal.

We now see tall towers that hold small satellite dishes of different sizes and cell antennae. After dark, in all directions there are many red and white blinking lights.