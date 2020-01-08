LETTER: Progressives have no respect

Through much of my professional career spanning the early 1970s into the first years of this century I toiled as family caseworker for abused and neglected children who often were the progeny of dysfunctional parents. To be fair, these dysfunctional parents were themselves often the progeny of dysfunctional parents, and so it continues unabated.

Why? Today's increasingly frightening social and family disintegration illustrates, in my opinion, society's violation of immutable natural law of supply and demand. Beginning in mid-1960s, President Lyndon Johnson's "war on poverty" would extend across future generations. As public policy, federal, state and local governments increasingly distributed "free money" and in-kind subsidies to many of America's most irresponsible citizens for simply birthing children whom they predictably proved incapable of adequate parenting.

It wasn't rocket science, we Americans simply got what we paid for!

By 2020, generations of these innocent children were virtually destroyed during their first five years of life by hopelessly inadequate parents. Inevitably this unfair and unmanageable social burden contributed to the failure of many of our social institutions, including and especially public schools.