I have noticed the Herald & Review frequently prints letters from Christian zealots who believe prayer to only their god can solve almost any problem. As with many from the disenchanted right, they also believe that “woke” is the root of much evil.

Do they even know what that term means? They cannot because it means whatever the right wants it to mean today. Much like “fake news,” “deep state,” “Q-Anon” and innumerable others, they just latch onto whatever is today’s term for evil progressives.

Rant and rave all you want because you have abandoned what it means to be a conservative in favor of the agenda of a few with very loud voices. That agenda changes more frequently than the wind.

What happened to the conservatives that wanted government out of their lives? Instead, they want to government to regulate bathrooms, patient care, prayer, free speech, care for your children, school curriculum, books and ideas, and eventually what you think.

Is this the proper role of government? Shouldn’t they work instead on a functioning legislature, budgets we can afford, economic security, and safety both from and by the police? What will happen to people cut off from ideas from history we have learned are just wrong? They will be compelled to repeat that history until they just learn again.

I don’t know what changed to cause Americans to just become playthings of the right-wing but if progressives would simply stand up and say no more, those zealots can be ignored.

Gordon Eeten, Decatur