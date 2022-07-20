 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Property available for schools

Letter to the Editor

The Decatur School District should consider a nice parcel of land at the corner of Center Street and Home Park Avenue for the location of the replacement of Dennis School. It's available.

Dean Chappell, Decatur

