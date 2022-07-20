LETTER: Property available for schools

The Decatur School District should consider a nice parcel of land at the corner of Center Street and Home Park Avenue for the location of the replacement of Dennis School. It's available.
Dean Chappell, Decatur
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
