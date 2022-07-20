LETTER: Property schools should consider

Over the years I have seen many new businesses built in Decatur. Many of the businesses are some what redundant. It seems on every street corner there is a Dollar General, bank and nothing new.

I have always told my friends and family that if I won the lottery I would invest in the shopping mall in between the corner(s) of Martin Luther King, Van Buren and Water. The mall includes a movie theater.

I would like to see the Decatur Public School District to utilize the mall to teach the children in our community. My dream of every Friday treating the kids to a movie. And providing them the opportunity to study films, along with using the money to create multiple STEM, art and foreign language classes. I think using more funds to create different learning opportunities are more important than building from scratch.

Can Decatur and Decatur Public schools get creative and use what our city already has? I want to see something to be proud of for our youth here, something more than Dollar General. I want our children here in Decatur to love school, and above all to see what you have created is above average.

Stephanie Embry, Decatur