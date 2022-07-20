LETTER: Property schools should consider

Consider this site for school

Over the years I have seen many new businesses built in Decatur. Many of the businesses are some what redundant. It seems on every street corner there is a Dollar General, bank and nothing new.

I have always told my friends and family that if I won the lottery I would invest in the shopping mall in between the corner(s) of Martin Luther King, Van Buren and Water. The mall includes a movie theater.

I would like to see the Decatur Public School District to utilize the mall to teach the children in our community. My dream of every Friday treating the kids to a movie. And providing them the opportunity to study films, along with using the money to create multiple STEM, art and foreign language classes. I think using more funds to create different learning opportunities are more important than building from scratch.

Can Decatur and Decatur Public schools get creative and use what our city already has? I want to see something to be proud of for our youth here, something more than Dollar General. I want our children here in Decatur to love school, and above all to see what you have created is above average.

Stephanie Embry, Decatur

Handguns responsible for deathsPritzker is right up there with Biden when it comes to false statements and short memories.

Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act 0f 1994 had a sunset provision and Congress let it expire because the ban on ‘assault’ weapons had a negligible impact on violent crimes.

As of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics reports 38,390 deaths by firearm, of which 24,432 were by suicide. Although mass shootings are covered extensively in the media, mass shootings in the United States account for only a small fraction of gun-related deaths. The proposed type of legislation will do little to limit gun crime and that instead, barriers that prevent people from purchasing and carrying guns for self protection should be eliminated to increase the frequency of “good guys with guns.”

Gun murder victims by weapon for 2012—2019 are predominantly by handguns with rifle, shotgun and other comprising a very small percentage.

Richard Waltermeyer,

Decatur

Hazards of nuclear war have increased

President John F. Kennedy speaking in the aftermath of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis said: “A single nuclear weapon contains almost 10 times the explosive force delivered by all the allied air forces in the Second World War. The deadly poisons produced by a nuclear exchange would be carried by wind and water and soil and seed to the far corners of the globe and to generations yet unborn. All we have built, all we have worked for, would be destroyed in the first 24 hours. Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy — or of a collective death-wish for the world.”

In January, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set its doomsday clock at 100 seconds from midnight, compared to six minutes a decade ago. As Russia’s war on Ukraine has persisted and the U.S. government has bypassed diplomacy in favor of massive arms shipments, the hazards of a nuclear war between the world’s two nuclear superpowers have increased.

As scholar Alfred McCoy wrote, “With the specter of mass starvation looming for some 270 million people, the West will, sooner or later, have to reach some understanding with Russia. Only diplomacy can halt the carnage in Ukraine and save the lives of millions now at risk of starvation. And the dangers of nuclear war can be reduced by rejecting the fantasy of a military solution to the Ukraine conflict.”

I suggest you do an internet search for “Defuse Nuclear War,” a new coalition drawn together by the imperative of preventing nuclear war.

Ron Adams, Decatur

Property available for schools

The Decatur School District should consider a nice parcel of land at the corner of Center Street and Home Park Avenue for the location of the replacement of Dennis School. It’s available.

Dean Chappell, Decatur

Impeachment will save the country

It’s easy to see that if Trump would have won re-election, Putin would have never started a war with Ukraine. Putin feared Trump. None of our enemies fear brain dead, incompetent Biden and his team of anti-American misfits.

They have not done one good thing for the country in 18 months.

So let’s rise up citizens, grow a backbone and impeach these two idiots and save the country.

Fire Nancy, Chuck and the squad that think for them.

Roger Campbell, Oreana