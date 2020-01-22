LETTER: Protect health, safety, property rights

Protect Christian County LLC has requested that the Christian County board suspend all wind farm activity in the county for six months. This will allow time to conduct due diligence on proper wind farm ordinances and to amend the counties current ordinance adopted in 2008.

This 2008 ordinance, reported to have been developed by a Chicago law firm and funded by the wind industry, is the same ordinance that many other Illinois counties adopted.

Once the first industrial wind farm (IWF) went online in these other counties problems arose. These counties realized that their ordinances were not adequate to protect the health, safety, property values and property rights of their residents and property owners. They subsequently amended and revised their inadequate ordinances, one county five times.

Unfortunately these amendments and revisions have not provided any relief to those residents residing in or near an IWF constructed under their original ordinances. This scenario has occurred in many other locations in other states, Canada, Australia and in many European countries.