My name is Logan and I am 12 years old. I just listened to our Decatur City Council meeting and learned that we spent over $100 million dredging Lake Decatur. This has been a huge project that I enjoyed checking out as we drove by the large equipment in the lake.

However, I am not sure that anything has been done to prevent shoreline erosion. Shoreline erosion eats up usable land and makes it unsafe. People who live on the lake are likely to have their property size getting smaller over time. Erosion also ruins natural habits and can lead to flooding.

I would recommend that the city council look at ways to prevent shoreline erosion. The first action I think would be to install seawalls in area of great concern or spaces that show significant erosion. Since the seawalls would go into the water, it should be city who pays for this project, and I know it will be expensive. But our lake and the homes around it deserve to be protected from erosion.

Another idea could be to offer grants to homeowners who are willing to plant appropriate tall grasses to help prevent erosion. Another idea could be to require all new construction happening on the lakefront property to pay an additional tax for creating a erosion wall around their portion of the lake.

I love the lake and the living creatures within it. I would want our city to do everything possible to help maintain for years to come.

Logan Hallam, Decatur