LETTER: Prtizker doesn't deserve blame
LettersEditor

That attack ad on Pritzker is offensive.

Yes, he raised the fuel tax. I don’t know about your county, but thanks to that tax raise, Coles County has Illinois 16 between Charleston and Mattoon and Illinois 130 from Charleston to the Douglas County border all repaved. Both roads were in dangerous disrepair, and thanks to the governor they are now safe and smooth.

No legislator got a pay raise. In the first place, the pay raise had nothing to do with Pritzker. It was mandated by and automatic from the state’s constitution. It was stopped.

Thanks to the governor and his decisive action against the coronavirus, Illinois is the only, or at least one of the very few, states that have met the minimum standards set by the CDC for reopening. True to form, Republicans are suing him because he values saving human life rather than worrying about money. How very Christian of them.

Dripping with obvious hypocrisy, there is now a right-to-life group joining the Republican lawsuit. Fight tooth and nail while in the womb, but once it crowns, it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves. Their motto seems to be, “Once you’re out of the womb we’ll be glad to kill you with a deadly virus.” Once again, how very Christian.

Duke Bagger, Charleston

