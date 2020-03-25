LETTER: Put a halt to all the hoarding

This will be short and to the point.

It seems to be that, in this critical time, all media, across the board, should be discouraging people from the senseless hoarding that is continuing at a rapid pace.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Many people are not getting the food they need because other people are hoarding everything they can grab. There has never been a suggestion that food -- or anything, for that matter -- is in short supply. In fact, large chains like Kroger are saying there is plenty of food and that shelves are re-stocked regularly.

Be fair, people. Stop the tryouts for "Hoarders" and buy only what you need so others can do the same thing. And media, step up to the plate and do your civic duty and discourage this pathetic behavior.

Randy L. DeJaynes, Forsyth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0