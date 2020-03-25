LETTER: Put a halt to all the hoarding
0 comments

LETTER: Put a halt to all the hoarding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

This will be short and to the point.

It seems to be that, in this critical time, all media, across the board, should be discouraging people from the senseless hoarding that is continuing at a rapid pace.

Many people are not getting the food they need because other people are hoarding everything they can grab. There has never been a suggestion that food -- or anything, for that matter -- is in short supply. In fact, large chains like Kroger are saying there is plenty of food and that shelves are re-stocked regularly.

Be fair, people. Stop the tryouts for "Hoarders" and buy only what you need so others can do the same thing. And media, step up to the plate and do your civic duty and discourage this pathetic behavior.

 Randy L. DeJaynes, Forsyth

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News