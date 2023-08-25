Between the guns, drugs, alcohol, and suicides the deaths all over the world has increased over the years.

In 2022 Decatur came second in state with 289 DUI arrests. In 2023 there have been 377 fatal crashes involving DUI drivers in Illinois. More than 25,000 people killed in gun violence in 2023. More than half of gun violence deaths this year were sadly deaths by suicide.

Alcohol and drugs are and have been ruining families, causing divorces, homelessness, anxiety, depression, cancer and so many other things. In the Bible, 1 Peter 5:8 says, "be sober minded , be watchful the devil prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour."

Alcohol dulls the parts of your brain that control how your body work. It affects your actions and your ability to make decisions and stay in control. Alcohol influences your mood and can make you feel down or aggressive.

Please put the guns down and try to be sober minded so we can all live. If not just for yourself but for the ones that love you. One night of fun can turn your whole world upside down. Please let’s work together to change the world .

Maintaining a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle involves daily commitment to yourself. I believe that you can do anything you put your mind too. Have faith and believe in God all things are possible through him. Start supporting your loved ones when they are afflicted and under the bondage of drugs and alcohol. It’s hard to do it alone but remember teamwork makes the dream work.

Qiana Moody, Decatur