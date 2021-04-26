LETTER: Put law enforcement tools in place

The first thing the police should do is start enforcing putting front license plates on Decatur cars. I have a job that I drive around Decatur daily. It has been a hobby of mine for a while to look how many cars don't have a front license plate. It is incredible, a law on the books that we just don’t enforce. Similar to illegal immigration, similar to illegal immigration I guess.

The practice of no bids on this process should be illegal. Local companies should have had an opportunity. There could be a minority- or female owned company that deserved an opportunity in the process as well. Yes we have a crime problem but that is no reason to circumvent the free enterprise system.

I am all for better crime prevention in our city, let’s just put all the tools in place to do so. Hey if the cameras don’t work we could always grind them up and recycle the ground up cameras into a product to fill pot holes on Main Street. That would benefit the entire city.

Jon Ross, Decatur

