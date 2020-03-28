LETTER: Put similar effort into cancer battle

I want to start by saying we are being challenged by a serious heath issue across the world right now. I would like to put some of the numbers in perspective.

As I write this letter, there are 487,648 known cases world wide (actual number much higher due to number of untested cases) with 22,030 deaths. There are 69,210 known case in the U.S. with 1,046 deaths (again many more undiagnosed cases), which is a 1.4% mortality rate, and with the majority of who are older than 60 (my age: 65) with underlying medical conditions.

The other medical challenge we face is cancer. In 2018 there were 1,735,350 cases of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. with 609,640 (1,670 a day with a 35% mortality rate) deaths with little regard to age or underlying medical issues.

While upwards of 80% of "known" coronavirus cases will resolve with no medical assistance, 100% of all cancer diagnosis require extensive and expensive medical intervention. Mortality rates for cancer are indisputable while coronavirus rates are just a guess.