LETTER: Question about Bailey positions

Greetings from downstate. I grew up in Decatur but then worked and lived in Southern Illinois as a coal miner.

I am writing to express my concerns about some of Darren Bailey's positions. I have tried repeatedly to contact his office and no response.

I appreciate Darren promising to lower both personal taxes and property taxes. Our property taxes in Mount Vernon are insane. However I don't see how he can do both. The very wealthy in Illinois already got huge tax breaks in 2017. I think they can help us out and pay their fair share and lower our property taxes.

Regarding revenue, Chicago is not the bad guys. Gov. Rauner left us with a $16.7 billion deficit. It is now down to $2.6 billion. Illinois is paying its bills on time now and has had two bond upgrades. In Central Illinois, you get $1.87 for every tax dollar. Downstate, we have it even better with $2.81 return on a buck. Now Chicago only gets 53 cents on a dollar. So they are not draining us but in fact doing a lot of the heavy lifting financially.

We are no fans of Chicago downstate, but the facts are the facts.

So financially, can Darren keep Illinois improving?

Lastly, I have asked Darren for his position on student loan relief and no response. Downstate we have not problem with Darren or any farmer getting federal relief money. They deserve all the help we can give them. That said, I have two daughters with college debt that will benefit greatly from some debt relief. They were not art/dance majors. One is a scientist and the other an educator. They both worked jobs when they were in college and we helped as much as we could, but college is brutally expensive. I am hoping Darren will support student loan debt relief.

Robert Hughes, Mount Vernon