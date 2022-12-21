LETTER: Quit making excuses for Trump

I am weary of persons trying to make excuses for Donald Trump. Trump says what he means and there is no explaining it away. Trump would love to run this country as a dictator, thus his statement about doing away with the Constitution. He did not want to leave the presidency, as evidenced by his support of the January 6 insurrection. He does not want to accept the idea that our elections have been conducted, and still are, with virtually no fraud.

Trump does not just use hyperbole — he lies. He lies so often that he has too many people in this country believing those lies, such as the one that the 2020 election was stolen from him. No, Trump and his followers, the election wasn’t stolen. That election was not found to be fraudulent — talk to the 60-some judges who threw out court cases about it. There is a winner and there is a loser in each election in this country — Trump lost and everyone needs to get over it.

I fail to see how our lives were better under Trump’s administration. He refused to see COVID as the danger it was and still is, corporations made out like bandits with unseemly tax cuts and huge profits, immigrants were refused admittance to this country based mainly on the color of their skin, environmental protections were cut back and we had a dangerous person as president.

Joe Biden has accomplished much to help our country and its citizens. The media fails to promote that fact. The economy suffered a huge hit because of COVID, and it takes time to come back. In the meantime, there is no excuse for Trump. We all would be better off if he would disappear into obscurity.

Carol Kussart, Cerro Gordo