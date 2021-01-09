LETTER: Races must work together

In my English class, we’ve discussed Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, and how fulfilled it has become, if fulfilled at all. This Is my letter discussing how far I think his dream has come.

I think his dream, on a scale of one to ten, ten being the worst and one being the best, is at three. We are close to discrimination against races being wiped out, and are able to accept people for who they are inside instead of what they look like on the outside. Most of his dream has come true, such as there no longer being whites only signs. However, both races, white and Black, have to work together so we can fully eliminate it, as Americans.

An example would be racial discrimination. Some people truly do think Blacks are under whites. Another example is the police brutality, where they are using their power entrusted to them to make Blacks suffer. This is even found today in cases such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. They were killed for no reason.

Though the blame isn’t only on whites. the statement in his speech “We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force” states that he did not want freedom through violence, but through peaceful protesting.