LETTER: Racism exists even when not obvious

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was for everyone to be seen and treated equally and to not be judged by the color of their skin. His dream has only come true to a certain extent. Colored people have all of the rights that white people have. ‘White Only’ and ‘Colored Only’ signs don’t exist anymore. There is no segregation. Although racism isn’t made obvious any more doesn’t mean it doesn't happen.

Colored people are able to move into nice suburban neighborhoods, but sometimes might often be unwanted there because of their skin color. Colored people could get pulled over and shot and killed for reaching in the glove compartment, because the police may think that they were reaching for a weapon. For the ones who have lost their lives due to police brutality, justice has not been served like it may be for other types of cases. To sum it up, it seems like everyone still isn’t treated equally.

A lot of us Americans disagree with each other about certain things which shouldn’t be a big problem but is. Instead of coming together because of our differences, we tend to hate and dislike each other because of it. A lot of us don’t take the time and listen to each other or respect each other’s opinions. Some of us Americans don’t think about being in someone else's situation.