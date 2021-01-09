LETTER: Racism seen on social media

I firmly believe that parts of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream became true. There have been spouts of racism in the United States and all around the world. I haven't truly experienced racism in my life but if you look on social media like Twitter, then you will easily see that it goes on everyday at some points.

The Black Lives Matter movement is the most prominent of the organizations fighting racism. While this movement has good intentions, it has some individuals that don't fight racism or fight for equality, some of these people want more rights than others. I've seen this movement do great things but some of the things it's fighting for isn't something people should support. An experience I had once was that people started protesting in Pennsylvania, a police officer fatally shot a man after he ran at that very officer with a knife. This shows me that while there are protests with good intentions some people don't know when they're losing themselves in the protest.

I've also seen people that the internet calls influencers act like they’re involved in the protest, videos have come out of influencers holding up signs and then walking away after a photographer takes their picture. This shows a level of disrespect that nobody seems to care about and it's disgusting.