LETTER: Racism will always be a problem

Martin Luther King Jr. is one of if not the most influential people of the 20th century and his effort for civil rights and racial justice was a big deal not only for our country but for the citizens as well. I wanted to write a letter to address whether his dream, and so many others with him, have come true.

These past months have been filled with racial injustice and worldwide crises. The one problem I wanted to write to you today is about racial injustices. The George Floyd situation, the Breonna Taylor situation and why the killers won’t be arrested. The problems that occurred then (and even now) are problems that Martin Luther King Jr. was trying to eradicate for the betterment of our country.

I do believe most parts of MLK’s “I Have A Dream” speech have in fact come true, such as the end of segregation and people of color treated as if they were less notable to white people (which, of course, isn’t true at all).

One of the main things of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech was for Black and white people to live together in peace, without any racial problems. This is the part of the speech that I believe hasn’t truly been fulfilled. I hope this will change in the near future, but as we have seen throughout history, racism will always be a big problem, not just to black people, but people of any race.