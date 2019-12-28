LETTER: Rally around the Transfer House

I recently retired from the Good Samaritan Inn, an organization well deserving of community support with a special debt of gratitude to the many wonderful volunteers who donate their time and efforts to make possible the Samaritan's goals.

Now I don't play checkers. but being retired I do get to spend a lot of time in Central Park.

The tragedy of Central Park is the Transfer House. The interior of this historical structure has been allowed to fall into disrepair. More important, other than a symbol, nobody seems to know what to do with it.

Now I have a pregnant idea.

As you walk around the Transfer House looking through the windows, you see the entire interior floor laid out in a scale model of Central Park itself. A tourist attraction. A park with a heart, in the heart of the city.

Take a little money to do but nothing to maintain and as a tourist attraction it may draw additional revenue into downtown business. If you build it. they will come.

If Trump can get elected with "Make American great again" then why can't a community of Decaturites support ideas whose time has come and make Decatur the pride of the prairie again? Don't like this idea? Come on Decatur, come up with something better.

Richard Thompson, Decatur

