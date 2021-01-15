LETTER: Randy West was an example to follow

In the autumn of 1977, the Lakeview High School cross country team was dominated by standout junior Randy West. As the team captain, Randy set both the pace and the example for a dozen or so young athletes.

Authentically friendly, punishingly competitive and eternally optimistic, he inspired each of his teammates to train harder, to run faster and, equally important, to support one another. Randy was also a scholar who planned one day to become an architect. In the LHS hallways and classrooms and on the athletic fields, Randy skillfully blended cheerful confidence with authentic humility. His influence was powerful and lasting.

Randy and I went separate ways after I graduated in 1978 as he was a year behind me at Lakeview. We met again a couple of times at LHS reunions. Not surprisingly, he had become an accomplished architect and a dedicated family man. Randy still maintained an incredibly positive outlook toward life in general and Decatur in particular.